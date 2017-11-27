Here’s Some Footage Of That ‘Walking Dead’ Character On The Set Of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

#Fear The Walking Dead #The Walking Dead
Contributing Writer
11.27.17

AMC

AMC has been teasing a crossover between The Walking Dead and sister show Fear The Walking Dead for months now, or to be more specific they’ve been teasing a single crossover character. That’s led to much fan speculation, and following the sixth episode of The Walking Dead season 8 the truth was finally revealed: everyone’s favorite staff-wielding part-time pacifist Morgan (Lenny James) will be the one headed to Texas, where Fear The Walking Dead season 4 is taking place.

As for why this news was released now? The Walking Dead fans are just as rabid and unrelenting as the walkers on the show, and AMC probably figured there was no way they’d keep a lid on Lenny James’ participation on Fear The Walking Dead now that he’s on location filming. So why fight it when you can go with the flow instead? So with that here’s the first footage of Lenny James on the Fear set direct from AMC.

