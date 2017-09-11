Get To Know The Freshman Class Of The 2017 Emmys

Hulu / FX / NBC

If the ballot of this year’s Emmy Awards seems different, there’s good reason. With a few shows like Game of Thrones ineligible for nominations this year, and others failing to gain recognition from voters, a large and exciting crop of first-time nominees are taking a bit of the spotlight. From genre shows to actors raking in nods in multiple categories and a surprising number of nominees from NBC’s This Is Us, here’s your guide to the Emmys’ freshman class of 2017.

Outstanding Drama Series

Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale

Timing is everything and few shows prove that better than Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. The streaming adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian drama felt eerily relevant when it dropped earlier this year. Watching women being stripped of their rights and forced to serve a patriarchal society struck a nerve with a lot of viewers, but the show isn’t on this list simply because of the zeitgeist. Some stellar performances by its cast and a rich story have earned the drama nomination this year.

Stranger Things

Stranger Things was poised to be the internet’s favorite show when it debuted last year. It had all of the right ingredients: cool kids, ’80s nostalgia, fantasy board games, a bit of sci-fi, and a girl who could make bullies literally wet themselves with her mind. That the Emmy’s have recognized the genre series is a bit more surprising but we’re not complaining.

The Crown

The Crown is everything a classic Emmy nominated show should be: a luxuriously shot, dialogue-heavy period piece about British royalty. It was an expensive undertaking for Netflix but by the awards chatter it’s getting, that gamble seems to have paid off. That’s not surprising since watching Claire Foy navigate the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign is juicy stuff. Tasteful, but juicy.

This Is Us

NBC has been looking for a series to fill the void left by past performers like Parenthood and the network struck gold with the family drama This Is Us. The first season of the show followed the lives of three siblings weaved through the stories of the past and present and it had a knack for making us cry week after week. Apparently Emmy voters don’t mind stocking up on Kleenex because they’ve shown the series a lot of love this year.

Westworld

With HBO’s fantasy juggernaut Game of Thrones ending soon, the network seems to have found a capable replacement in its sci-fi thriller Westworld. The show imagines an amusement park where guests can interact with life-like AI’s. Besides posing some tough existential questions and generating scores of fan theories, the series gave us a more sophisticated, philosophical take on a genre often overlooked by the awards crowd.

Outstanding Comedy Series

FX

Atlanta

Atlanta is the only comedy repping the freshman class this year, but don’t be surprised if it steals hardware from old-timers like Modern Family and Veep. The FX series from Donald Glover was an instant favorite among critics and it’s been praised for its originality, smart humor, and realistic portrayal of struggling artists trying to make it in the rap game.

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Netflix

Claire Foy: The Crown

It’s not easy being queen and it’s definitely not easy playing one on TV. Claire Foy delivered a certain vulnerability in her portrayal of a young Queen Elizabeth II and, considering the show itself is practically Emmy bait, she may be the one to beat this year. There’s a reason Foy’s already brought home a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for her performance on the show; an Emmy doesn’t seem too much of a stretch.

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

NBC

Milo Ventimiglia: This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia is doing what he does best on This Is Us – making audiences swoon. The guy has a gift for making fans fall in love with him – he’s been working on it ever since his Gilmore Girls days – but he’s elevated his game on the NBC drama. Ventimiglia plays the Pearson family patriarch and besides giving us all dad goals, the actor also brought some serious emotion to his portrayal of a man trying to do right by his family.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Hulu

Ann Dowd: The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd is not a character actress but she’s still scary as hell in The Handmaid’s Tale. It’s so nice to finally see the versatile thespian getting her due, especially for her performance as Aunt Lydia, a strict, unforgiving mistress to the poor women forced to serve in Gilead.

Millie Bobby Brown: Stranger Things

Sometimes, all you need to win an Emmy is a look. If so, Millie Bobby Brown’s got this on lock. Her character Eleven had just a handful of words on the first season of Stranger Things but her shaved head, supernatural abilities, and pure love for Eggos left its mark.

Chrissy Metz: This Is Us

No character felt more relatable on This Is Us than Kate Pearson, and that’s all due to the brilliance of actress Chrissy Metz. Watching Kate struggle with her weight, her self-image, and her father’s death this season was both painful and cathartic for fans and the work the actress has done to promote inclusivity and body acceptance through her role on the show is just more reason to pay attention to her at the Emmys this year.

Thandie Newton: Westworld

Thandie Newton gave new meaning to the term “badass” on Westworld as Maeve, a host and madam who eventually discovers free will by the season’s end. Maeve was abused, tortured, and used as a plaything for most of her time on the show but when she finally woke up, the destruction she wrought on the park was more than satisfying.

Samira Wiley: The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley traded her prison orange for robes of red on The Handmaid’s Tale. The actress played Moira, Offred’s best friend, on the first season of the show. Rebellious and free-spirited, Moira refused to be subjugated, ultimately helping her friend fight back against Gilead and escaping to freedom. Was she tough? Sure, but what made Wiley’s performance stand out was the vulnerability she brought to the role.