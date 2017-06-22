Fox

Fox has rolled out its premiere dates for the fall, with an interesting strategy of clear blocks, including genre-show heavy nights on Monday and Thursday and a music drama night on Wednesday. Let’s break out the calendar, shall we?

– First up is The Orville, premiering Sunday September 10th after the NFL on Fox, and with a second episode airing September 17th. Seth McFarlane’s live-action Star Trek parody will be the first premiere of the season, and with the NFL as a lead-in, Fox is clearly putting a lot on the Family Guy creator. It’ll move to Thursdays, its regular slot, on September 28th.

– Tuesday is more of a traditional night. On September 26th, Lethal Weapon (8 p.m.), The Mick (9pm), and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (9:30 p.m.). Lethal Weapon is a breezy action show, while other two are critically beloved sitcoms. So really, this is the chill night.

– Wednesday, September 27th will see the return of Empire (8 p.m.) and Star (9 p.m.), putting Lee Daniels’ popular music dramas into one nightly block.

– Thursday, September 28th sees Gotham (8 p.m.), which went right down to the wire in getting a fourth season, move from Monday nights, serving as The Orville‘s lead-in, creating one of two genre-show nights for Fox.

– Friday, September 29th pairs off Fox’s long running reality show, and so far the only reality show in the regular season, Hell’s Kitchen (8 p.m.) with The Exorcist, which surprised many by getting a second season.

– Sunday, October 1st, Fox’s animation block returns, with Bob’s Burgers (7:30 p.m.) and The Simpsons (8 p.m.) sandwiching the supernatural comedy Ghosted at 8:30. Ghosted stars Adam Scott and Craig Robinson as a comedic Mulder and Scully chasing mysterious phenomena in L.A., which is followed by Family Guy (9 p.m.) and the edgy sitcom The Last Man On Earth at 9:30pm.

– Finally, Monday October 2nd sees the X-Men series The Gifted arrive at 8 p.m. followed by the return of the surprisingly enduring Lucifer at 9 p.m.

In all, an interesting mix. Fox is easily one of the more genre-heavy broadcast networks this season, with only the CW’s increasing roster of superhero shows standing out in that regard. It’s also surprisingly light on sitcoms, packing most of them into Sunday and putting the rest on Tuesday nights. We’ll see how it all pans out when the premiere start in September.

(via Fox)