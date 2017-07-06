AMC

Preacher is turning into the most pleasantly surprising series on television. The AMC show’s second season has been a big improvement over season one and, hey look, is that Frankie Muniz, of Malcolm In the Middle fame, in next Monday’s episode? It is Frankie Muniz, of Agent Cody Banks and Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London fame, in next Monday’s episode!

Unlike his on-screen dad, Muniz has largely stayed out of the spotlight since Fox’s Emmy-winning Malcolm In the Middle wrapped up in 2006 after 141 episodes, preferring to instead take bit roles in Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23, where he played himself, and The Mysteries of Laura, where he… played himself. (He was also in Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, not as himself.) Is Muniz playing “Frankie Muniz” on Preacher? Let’s check the official plot synopsis.

Jesse pursues a lead and dives deeper into his search for God with Cassidy and we discover more about Tulip’s secret past. (Via)

That’s not helpful, and neither is Muniz’s IMDb page, which doesn’t include Preacher, although it does include something called Hot Bath an’ a Stiff Drink 2. I must’ve missed the original. Anyway, Malcolm In the Middle is an extremely underrated show, and it’ll be interesting to see if Muniz pulls a Michael Cera and parodies his wholesome image on Preacher. It is a Seth Rogen show, after all… In related news, Dewey booked a four-episode spot on Better Call Saul.