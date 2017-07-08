This New ‘Friends’ Fan Theory Questions If Central Perk Existed At All

NBC

Despite ending in 2004, Friends will never really be over thanks to the Internet. Rachel got off the plane and Chandler and Monica adopted their twins, but despite the happy endings for all, sometimes fans theorized some darker undercurrents. Some fan theories were harmless, like Chandler and Monica moving into the Home Alone house, but others took on a more sinister tone, like the ending involving a meth-addled Phoebe.

Well, one tweet on Friday morning sent Twitter on a theorizing spree.

Serious question: Why is Rachel the only one 👀? Theories needed. #FriendsGate pic.twitter.com/QOlQcDtaGL — Ted Fox (@thetedfox) July 7, 2017

Creative decision… or is something more troubling afoot?

Chandler is spooning her. The answer is obvious. — Terry Bain (@terrybain) July 7, 2017

She's woke — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) July 7, 2017

Central Perk is a lie, a lie told to white people that they will hang out in coffee shops forever. — Woodstock's dad (@Burghpunk) July 7, 2017

they were dead the entire time any ways have a great weekend https://t.co/e47hcyan4P — darth:™ (@darth) July 7, 2017

Rachel is woke. The whole show is an elaborate allegory of social justice, and also being told by Mrs. Whiskerson. @thetedfox #Friends 🐱 pic.twitter.com/CZj1LGcdmo — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) July 7, 2017

whoever had the most blockbusters got to have their eyes open — sophie hirsh (@maynotbecool) July 7, 2017

Lobsters, man. Lobsters. — Moo Point Podcast (@MooPodcast) July 7, 2017

The One Where Rachel Kills Everybody — Dr. Jens Foell (@fMRI_guy) July 7, 2017

She's the only one who knew life was gonna be that way,

that her job was a joke, she's broke, her love life D.O.A. #FriendsGate https://t.co/thpTgRIlDs — Chris Artates (@ComputerChris2) July 7, 2017

However, the real kicker came later on, when one Twitter user had a much darker vision: Rachel actually went through with her marriage to Barry, and the entire series and all of her Friends are just a dream she invented to cope with the stress of her impending nuptials.

Here is what I believe Friends is really about. pic.twitter.com/hziUHAKVVX — Phil Dunne (@lovetherobot) July 7, 2017

Yes. A lovable sitcom is just a fever dream from a desperate future Mrs. Barry Finkle. You would think there would have been a lot less emotional distress about whether or not she and Ross were actually on a break had this been the case, but maybe she lives for the drama. The giant apartment, endless free time, and job in fashion when her only qualification was “likes shopping” are definitely the stuff of fantasies, though. One thing we can all agree on, though: Gunther was definitely, 100% real.

