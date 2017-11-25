AMC

Earlier this week, we introduced a cool new theory, unearthed from Reddit, suggesting that Father Gabriel may be exhibiting signs of illness at the end of last week’s episode of The Walking Dead, “The Big Scary U,” after having been exposed to zombie guts poisoned with radiation.

Besides being a very cool theory, there’s also a lot of merit to it. We have seen evidence of chemical barrels on the series, Gabriel is sickened without any apparent zombie bite, and Negan himself suggested that the zombie-gut trick has made a lot of his people ill. It’s not a stretch, then, to believe that the zombie from which Negan pulled the guts had been exposed to radiation from the nearby chemical plant, thereby sickening Gabriel not with the zombie virus, but with radiation poisoning.

However, there is one possible flaw to that theory: Negan, covered in the same zombie guts, does not get sickened from the radiation. But there is a workaround.

However, a simpler explanation here is that Gabriel was simply infected with zombie guts. While dozens of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead characters have covered themselves in zombie guts to escape a dire situation, the exception here may be that those zombie guts infected Gabriel through an open wound. After all, he was punched in the nose by Negan and, while walking amongst the zombie horde, Gabriel fell down, which could have created a wound big enough for the zombie guts to infect him.