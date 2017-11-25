How Father Gabriel’s Death May Prevent A Major Continuity Error On ‘The Walking Dead’

#The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
11.25.17

AMC

Earlier this week, we introduced a cool new theory, unearthed from Reddit, suggesting that Father Gabriel may be exhibiting signs of illness at the end of last week’s episode of The Walking Dead, “The Big Scary U,” after having been exposed to zombie guts poisoned with radiation.

Besides being a very cool theory, there’s also a lot of merit to it. We have seen evidence of chemical barrels on the series, Gabriel is sickened without any apparent zombie bite, and Negan himself suggested that the zombie-gut trick has made a lot of his people ill. It’s not a stretch, then, to believe that the zombie from which Negan pulled the guts had been exposed to radiation from the nearby chemical plant, thereby sickening Gabriel not with the zombie virus, but with radiation poisoning.

AMC

However, there is one possible flaw to that theory: Negan, covered in the same zombie guts, does not get sickened from the radiation. But there is a workaround.

However, a simpler explanation here is that Gabriel was simply infected with zombie guts. While dozens of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead characters have covered themselves in zombie guts to escape a dire situation, the exception here may be that those zombie guts infected Gabriel through an open wound. After all, he was punched in the nose by Negan and, while walking amongst the zombie horde, Gabriel fell down, which could have created a wound big enough for the zombie guts to infect him.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSThe Walking Dead

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP