HBO

One of the more frustrating storylines of Game of Thrones‘ seventh season was easily the lack of trust and communication between the Stark siblings in Winterfell, particularly Arya and Sansa. While Bran was off doing his Three Eyed Raven deal beneath the weirwood tree, the sisters were seemingly at each other’s throats, apparently forgetting that the enemies at the gates of Winterfell are way more critical than the past petty arguments between siblings.

While they eventuallygot together to finally kill Littlefinger, it felt like an unearned and abrupt shift. Not only did Arya and Sansa do an unexplained 180 in their behavior to one another, there were no breadcrumbs that would have lead audiences to believe that they were in cahoots against Littlefinger or had at least discussed coming together for the greater good.

Well, Isaac Hampstead-Wright, who plays Bran, revealed to Variety that there was a scene that was filmed and then cut between Bran and Sansa that would have cleared up a few of these plot holes.

“We actually did a scene that clearly got cut, a short scene with Sansa where she knocks on Bran’s door and says, ‘I need your help,’ or something along those lines. So basically, as far as I know, the story was that it suddenly occurred to Sansa that she had a huge CCTV department at her discretion and it might be a good idea to check with him first before she guts her own sister. So she goes to Bran, and Bran tells her everything she needs to know, and she’s like, ‘Oh, sh*t.'”

Obviously not every little thing can fit into a finished episode, but this seems like a pretty crucial thing to get cut. At least this particular branch of the Stark family storyline is over and they can move ahead as a Littlefinger-free team.

(Via Variety)