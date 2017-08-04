HBO

It’s been a week of major ups and massive downs for HBO. Game of Thrones is pulling in record-breaking numbers and new series Room 104 is getting solid reviews, but the good news has been overshadowed by the bad. HBO “recently experienced a cyber incident,” the network confirmed in a statement, which is another way of saying, hackers claim to be in control of 1.5 terabytes of data from the company. Unaired episodes of Ballers and Room 104 have already hit the internet, as has the script for this Sunday’s Game of Thrones, “The Spoils of War.” The entire episode is also available on torrent sites, but in a weird twist, it has nothing to do with the hack.

The distribution partner is Star India, and the company’s logo appears watermarked throughout the leaked episode. A Star India spokesperson confirmed the leak in a statement to The Verge. “This confirms the compromise of episode four of Game of Thrones season seven, earlier this afternoon,” says a Star India spokesperson. “We take this breach very seriously and have immediately initiated forensic investigations at our and the technology partner’s end to swiftly determine the cause. This is a grave issue and we are taking appropriate legal remedial action.” (Via)

If you’re the kind of person who can’t wait two more days to watch the live (and un-watermarked) broadcast, you’re no better than Euron Greyjoy.

You deserve to go splat.

