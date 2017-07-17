HBO

Euron Greyjoy looks like a character in the first Blade movie whose job it is to warn Stephen Dorff that Blade is coming but only gets out “OH NO IT’S BLA-” before Blade guts him with a sword.

Euron Greyjoy looks like a guy who borrows his girlfriend’s car to cheat on her.

Euron Greyjoy looks like if Pacey from Dawson’s Creek had an older brother who was way into Staind at one point but now denies it.

Euron Greyjoy looks like a guy who moved out of the house at 16 but moved back in at 26 and still lives there 10 years later.

Euron Greyjoy looks like a guy who waits for the check to come to announce he only has $8 on him, even though he ordered an appetizer and dessert and three drinks.

Euron Greyjoy looks like the guy in the true crime documentary who gets arrested for killing the married woman he’s sleeping with but is later released when the alibi of the woman’s bespectacled CPA husband alibi falls apart.

Euron Greyjoy looks like the bassist of a crappy rock band who shows up to every practice late and then repeatedly insists he should be the lead singer behind the lead singer’s back.

Euron Greyjoy looks like a guy who drinks alone at a bar and pays with a credit card he took from his girlfriend’s purse.

Euron Greyjoy looks like a guy who flies cross-country with his seat reclined for the entire flight and his foot stretched out onto the armrest of the person in the aisle seat in front of him.

Euron Greyjoy looks like a guy who went to Australia once five years ago and still calls everyone “mate.”

Euron Greyjoy looks like a guy who “doesn’t believe in monogamy.”

Euron Greyjoy looks like a guy who sleeps on a mattress that is just lying on the floor, with no frame or box spring.

Euron Greyjoy looks like a guy who sells really terrible weed.

Euron Greyjoy looks like a guy whose cell phone is still on the plan of a girl he broke up with six months ago.

Euron Greyjoy looks like a guy who buys beer for high school students but charges them $40 for a case of Keystone Light and then shows up at the party.

Euron Greyjoy looks like a guy who has a pit bull named “Thrasher.”

Euron Greyjoy looks like a guy who has a snake and invites people over to watch him feed it live mice.

Euron Greyjoy looks like a guy who somehow dated Britney Spears for a month in 2007.

Euron Greyjoy looks like a friend of yours that your parents like, for some reason, even though they would be very mad and disappointed if you did any of the things he did.

Euron Greyjoy looks like a guy who has one really cool leather jacket that he stole from a guy he was in a band with and now wears it to every concert he attends, like a grimy version of that Simpsons episode where Marge wore the same pink suit to the country club a bunch of times.

Euron Greyjoy looks like a guy who always needs a ride because his motorcycle is “in the shop.”

Euron Greyjoy looks like a guy who is going to be murdered before Game of Thrones ends.