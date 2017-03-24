HBO

While promoting his entertaining new movie Small Crimes, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau talked about Game of Thrones‘ seventh season, because that show is a curse and a blessing to everyone involved. The blessing: The cast is on arguably the most popular show on TV, and it allows them to take more challenging (i.e. less well-paying) roles in indie films. The curse: They can’t get through one conversation without someone bringing up Game of Thrones.

Coster-Waldau is a good sport, though, and he had some interesting things to say about the upcoming season and the comically disastrous ice block announcement. For instance, when asked by the Daily Beast about the fan speculation that Jaime will kill his sister/lover Cersei to save Brienne — who, it should be noted, don’t need a man to save her — Coster-Waldau grinned and responded, “That’s a great theory.” He later added that Jaime and Brienne’s relationship is “built out of contempt, which has turned into real respect, and love — not that they would ever use that word. I think they feel very strongly for each other. I have no idea if they would ever be able to act on it, and I don’t think they would. It’s all been about Cersei his whole life.”

As for that melting ice block:

“I spoke to Dan [Weiss] and David [Benioff] about that and they were like, “Oh god… That’s embarrassing.” Everyone was like, ‘What’s going to happen?’ ‘What’s going to happen?!’ ‘It’s melting!’ ‘It crashed!’ ‘Oh my god!’ It’s like, just walk away… just walk away. It’s just a date! You know, I was actually thinking, ‘Is there going to be a backlash and people will think, ‘F*ck you guys for that!’ but that’s really happened with every time the show kills off a major character: Never again! F*ck you! I’m never going to watch this show! and, you know, they keep coming back. (Via)

It’s impossible to resist a show with dragons and bears.

