‘Game Of Thrones’ Theater: Jon And Dany, The Morning After

A beautiful morning in Dragonstone. The sun is peeking over the horizon, sending the first glimmers of light streaking in through an open window, where they settle on the exposed chest of Jon Snow and the arm his new lover, Daenerys Targaryen, has draped across it. The two of them slowly awaken after a night of passion.

JON: Well, good morning, my queen.

DAENERYS: And a good morning to you.

JON: That was… something.

DAENERYS: It sure was. Think we woke the dragons.

JON: I think that was Davos snoring.

Both laugh the carefee laugh of new lovers.

JON: I’ll go get us some breakfast. What does a mother of dragons eat? Eggs? Sides of beef?

DAENERYS: Some toast is fine.

JON: Then toast you shall hav-…

A raven flies in through the open window and lands on the nightstand next to Jon. It has a scroll.

JON: What’s this? A raven… from Winterfell!

DAENERYS: What does it say?

Jon unfurls the scroll and reads in silence.

JON: Oh my…

DAENERYS: Tell me!

JON: This says… my sisters have combined forces and executed Lord Baelish for treason.

DAENERYS: Did… did he deserve it?

JON: Oh, yes. Definitely. I’m just surprised, is all. I’m proud of them, though. I can’t wait for you to meet Sansa and Arya. I think you and Arya will get along famously.

DAENERYS: I look forward to meeting her.

JON: On second thought… you two could be trouble together.

DAENERYS: Oh, stop! I can’t wait to meet your family!

JON: And I can’t wait for them to meet y-

A second raven flies in the open window and lands on Jon’s nightstand. It is also carrying a scroll.