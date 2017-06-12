HBO

It’s the second-greatest compliment an actor can receive: a spectacular death scene. (The greatest: staying alive.) Game of Thrones is full of compliments, from the Lannisters sending their regards to Robb Stark to Joffrey choking on his own hate (and poisoned wine). There are even occasionally deaths that don’t involve weddings! Unfortunately for actress Nell Tiger Free, Myrcella Baratheon didn’t get much of a send-off: She was sent to Dorne until her father Jaime rescued her, then she died from Ellaria Sand’s toxic “Long Farewell” kiss as revenge for the brutal murder of Oberyn “Red Viper” Martell.

Speaking of brutal: Myrcella’s death scene, which basically involved her collapsing with some blood dripping out of her nose, was initially going to be way more graphic. “I don’t know if I should say this, but originally what happened is they gave me those mashed up bananas with like blood fake blood, and my brains were supposed to be all over the ship and stuff,” Free recently said at MCM London Comic Con. “I was so excited. I don’t like gore but, like, I knew they were just like bananas, so I was okay with it.” The scene was later changed, Free explained, because “they wanted Myrcella’s death to reflect her life, and wanted it to be sweet — which is rare for Thrones.”

Myrcella died the way she lived: unspectacularly.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Watchers on the Wall)