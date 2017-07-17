Is Jon Snow Azor Ahai? | In Theory

'Game Of Thrones' Premiere Quotes You'll Be Thinking About All Week

07.17.17

After a long winter, Game of Thrones has finally returned with ‘Dragonstone,’ and all of the remaining pieces are taking their places on the board. While the episode may not have been the barn burner that the sixth season finale ‘Winds of Winter’ was, it’s clear that the warring factions of Westeros are building towards an epic clash.

Over the course of the episode, Sam (John Bradley-West) cleaned a lot of chamber pots and visited the restricted section of the library, the Hound (Rory McCann) found a little redemption, Jorah (Iain Glen) has clearly not found the cure to dragon scale, and Ed Sheeran’s cameo… well, let’s just say it made an impression. Most importantly, the major players let the world know exactly what they were after, be it with a sage quote or a savage quip. And those are guaranteed to stick in your mind until next week, so let’s take a look at some of the episode’s best. And, oh yes, there will be spoilers so turn away if you haven’t seen the episode.

“When people ask you what happened, tell them the North remembers. Tell them Winter came for House Frey.” — Arya

In a truly stunning cold open, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) managed to up the ante following her meat pie murder of the Frey patriarch. By wearing dead Walder’s (David Bradley in what was surely his final Thrones appearance) face, the youngest Stark girl manages to poison the whole lot of the cowardly house. As the men die while vomiting up blood, she coldly tells them that following the Stark massacre at the Red Wedding, they “should have ripped them all out, root and stem. Leave one wolf alive and the sheep are never safe.”

After sparing the servant girls, Arya uses her family’s words to great effect before sweeping out the of throne room to continue her murderous campaign. As she works her way down her list, Arya is becoming less and less the girl that her father once knew. There is only death and vengeance as she heads for Cersei (Lena Headey). Run tell dat, Ed Sheeran.

