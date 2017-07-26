HBO

The Game of Thrones season seven premiere broke a host of ratings records for HBO, including the most-watched premiere for any series in the network’s history, and the highest number of viewers across HBO Go and HBO Now. A steep drop-off between episode one and two is expected (look at The Walking Dead), but there was barely a dip between “Dragonstone” and “Stormborn.”

According to TV By the Numbers, “Game of Thrones remained dominant in its second week, falling just a little from its season premiere. It scored a 4.3 in the 18-49 demographic and 9.27 million viewers, its second-best numbers ever.” Those are just the live, “traditional” numbers, too; once DVR and streaming figures are added, the total will be closer to 25 million. Game of Thrones is so massive, with no signs of slowing down, that it’s even helping out the less fortunate. Sunday’s episode “also helped the season premieres of Ballers (1.2, 2.48 million) and Insecure (0.6, 1.12 million) to series highs. Insecure doubled its previous highs in both viewers and adults 18-49.”

With all due respect to The Rock and Elizabeth Warren, Insecure is a better show than Ballers, and needs the ratings boost more. Issa Rae’s insightful comedy was unfortunately snubbed at the Emmys, despite being one of the funniest things on TV last season, and it’s gotten even better in season two.

Come for the dragons, stick around for the “hella great” Insecure.

