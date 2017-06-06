Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

[Potential spoilers for Game of Thrones season 7]

There’s slightly over a month left until Game of Thrones finally (FINALLY) returns after an agonizing 13-month break. HBO will probably release another trailer before July 16, but until then, you’ll have to make do with “Inside Game of Thrones: A Story in Cloth.” The behind-the-scenes video is mostly about the Emmy-winning costumes on the HBO series, but a closer reveals some important details about season seven. Like, Tyrion walks along a beach!

And the Hound throws fake snow!

And there’s something called the “Cersei file,” which I want to read more than The Winds of Winter. But the most important footage is from 2:52-2:54, when Arya is riding a horse and Sansa is walking through the crypts at Winterfell. In the Arya shot, she can be seen wielding Needle, the sword Jon Snow gave her in season one. In the Sansa shot, you’ll want to pay attention to the crew member behind the true Queen of Da North, who’s holding a familiar weapon.