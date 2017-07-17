Is Jon Snow Azor Ahai? | In Theory

The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Episode 2 Preview Shows A Dire Reunion Years In The Making

07.17.17 2 hours ago 3 Comments

The dust is settling from the season seven premiere of Game of Thrones. Dany has arrived at her ancestral home of Dragonstone, Sam is making headway on how to defeat the white walkers by sneaking forbidden books through the Citadel, and Arya Stark is wiping out entire households and changing the entire political landscape of the north. The plot is moving along, and the episode two preview shows what could be the greatest reunion ever seen in the whole of Game of Thrones.

Yes, it looks like Arya and her direwolf Nymeria are back together again. This was the last time we saw these two together, back in season one.

