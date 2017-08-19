HBO

The seventh season of Game Of Thrones has given us many great reunions and meetings that fans have been desperate to see for a few seasons now. The Stark children returning to Winterfell after their respective journeys and Daenerys coming face to face with Jon Snow are both big events that were a long time coming for the series, but there is one reunion that was cut from season 7 and only teased with the events of the last episode.

We saw Bronn help to set up the “secret” meeting between Tyrion and Jaime in King’s Landing, but we never got to see the two old associates interact and play around like the old days. This was a shame, of course, but worse than that is the claim by Jerome Flynn that a scene was supposed to happen, but ended up being cut. He explains as much in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, though he does give some hope that there is another moment before the season is finished: