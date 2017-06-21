HBO

Despite winning more Primetime Emmys than any scripted series ever and being the highest-rated show in HBO history, Game of Thrones‘ thirst still isn’t quenched. No, now the show is coming for the seasons. On the first day of summer, HBO released a slew of promotional material for season seven, all featuring the slogan: “Winter is here.” Tell that to the good people of Phoenix.

Game of Thrones is inescapable right now. It’s on Reddit, where the site’s mascot, Snoo, looks like Jon Snow. It’s on Twitter, which unlocked a Night King hashflag. It’s on Google, where searching for the show will reveal the new trailer and icy winter-themed GIFs and other good stuff in the search results. Speaking of the trailer, you can watch it here, then check out the character-based posters HBO released below. There’s Arya, Bran, Brienne, Cersei, Daenerys, Jaime, Jon Snow, Littlefinger, Sansa, Theon, Tormund, and Tyrion. It’s an interesting collection because, a) my dude Tormund is now important enough to warrant his own poster, as he should, and b) if you look closely, you can see the Night King glowing in everyone’s eyes.

It’s like Jon Snow said in the trailer: “The enemy is real. It’s always been real.” The White Walkers are in front of our heroes. Hopefully they’ll see them before it’s too late (although not until I’m done combining my Tormund and Brienne posters).