The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale Will Be The Show’s Longest Episode Yet

#HBO #Game of Thrones
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.22.17

HBO

This Sunday, August 27, is the final episode of Game of Thrones season seven, and final episode, period, until fall 2018 or maybe even 2019. That’s a pretty big deal. As you might have heard, Game of Thrones is very popular. But you wouldn’t know it from this ho-hum press release HBO sent out.

The final episode of GAMES OF THRONES’ current season is titled “The Dragon and the Wolf,” and debuts this SUNDAY, AUG. 27 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on HBO. The total running time is 79 minutes, 43 seconds.

Yawn. “Our dragon vs. ice zombies show is going away for at least a year, so here’s nothing about the premise of the episode, only dates and times.” There’s also an episode title, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” which could refer to Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, or Rhaegar Targaryen (the dragon) and Lyanna Stark (the wolf). As expected, the finale is also the longest episode of the series, besting the current record-holder, “Beyond the Wall,” by nearly 10 minutes. There’s a lot to get to, so Thrones is going to need every second.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesHBO

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 4 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP