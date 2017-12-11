Sophie Turner recently confirmed what every Game of Thrones fan secretly knew but didn’t want to admit: season eight (which will also be the final season of HBO’s mega hit) won’t premiere until 2019. That’s a long time to wait for more Jon Snow and Daenerys hooking up action, but here’s some good news: Season seven is out on DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, December 12.

Both releases include audio commentaries from the likes of showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Lena Headey, Gwendoline Christie, Kit Harington, and Liam Cunningham; “Inside the Art Department” and “Creating the Invasion of Westeros” features; and numerous animated histories of the Seven Kingdom.

They are:

-The Dragonpit, Narrated by Conleth Hill (Varys) and Anton Lesser (Qyburn)

-The Citadel, Narrated by John Bradley (Samwell Tarly)

-Casterly Rock, Narrated by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister)

-Highgarden, Narrated by James Faulkner (Randyll Tarly)

-The Golden Company, Narrated by Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont)

-Prophecies of the Known World, Narrated by John Bradley (Samwell Tarly)

-The Hand of the King, Narrated by Aiden Gillen (Littlefinger)

-The Rains of Castamere, Narrated by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister)

Above, you can watch an exclusive DVD/Blu-ray clip about the making of Euron and Yara’s boat battle. It’s best served with this instantly iconic GIF.