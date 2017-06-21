Seven Questions About The New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

HBO has released a second trailer for season seven of Game of Thrones. That’s it just above these words. You should watch it, especially if you’re like me and so ready for the new season to start that you might explode a little before we get to the July 16 premiere date. I mean, it’s something, at least, and it’s filled with tons of vague declarations and brief action shots and periodic glimpses of swooping and/or snarling dragons. The trailer also probably features lots of teasers and hints and callbacks, which you might have picked up on and are welcome to share in the comments. I have other things I want to cover in this breakdown. Seven of them, to be precise, at least one of which relates to flaming swords. Flaming swords are important.

Let’s discuss.

What is everyone looking at?

The trailer opens with a pair of voiceovers, one from Littlefinger about fighting “every battle” and one from Jon Snow about putting differences aside to fight a common enemy. The point of this is clear: The show’s long-brewing wars — plural, what with the Night King rolling in and Dany and her dragons coming for the Iron Throne — are finally upon us. But you knew that. It’s kind of the point of the whole thing. “Winter is coming” and so on and so forth. The more interesting thing to me is that the first minute or so of the trailer is just shot after shot of characters walking or riding into the frame while looking with concern at something off in the distance. There are seriously so many of these shots. Here, look:

It’s fun to look at each of these and imagine, like, one of Dany’s dragons riding a tiny bicycle just offscreen.