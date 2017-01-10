The Plot Of GOT Season 7 Just Got Leaked

Game of Thrones season seven hasn’t even premiered yet — and won’t until this summer — but one of the show’s stars is already discussing season eight. While walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes, the Onion Knight, Liam Cunningham, said that the cast is “still filming. We don’t finish until the end of next month. That’s seven episodes. And then we start again in September and there’s a final six.” Cunningham’s comments are notable for two reasons:

1. HBO hasn’t officially announced that season eight will only be six episodes long, only that it’s the show’s final season. (Much to the dismay of the network’s programming president Casey Bloys, who would happily “take 10 more seasons” from showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss. “But we take their lead on what they think they can do the best version of the show.”)

2. It takes about six months to film a season of Game of Thrones — seasons one-six went from roughly July-December, while the ironically delayed season seven will last from September-February. That means, as noted by Winter Is Coming, “if the show is filming season eight starting in September, it’ll also run through the winter of 2017/2018, meaning we could be in for a snowy final season.” If only someone had a fiery dragon to care of all that snow…

