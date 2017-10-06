A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Provides A Timeline For When Season 8 Might Premiere

HBO is keeping mum about when Game of Thrones will return for its eighth and final season (which may or may not involve multiple endings), but luckily for us, the cast has been chatty of late. Iain Glen said that because many of the main characters are sharing storylines (Jon and Daenerys are together, for instance, in every sense of the word), “they can’t [have two filming units] anymore. I think this last season will take much longer to shoot because they can only use one unit because we’re all in the same sort of scenes.”

The inability to film simultaneously will slow down production on season eight, as will the extra-long, movie-length episodes. “[The episodes are] definitely going to be bigger and what I hear is longer,” Liam Cunningham, who plays season seven MVP, explained to TV Guide. “We’re filming right up until the summer [2018]. When you think about it, up until last season we’d have six months to do ten episodes, so we’re [doing] way more than that for six episodes. So that obviously will translate into longer episodes.”

Cunningham, who will travel to Belfast by Sunday for the first table read of the season, continued, “Game of Thrones is not like any other show. It’s nuts. You basically put your life on hold when you start shooting. Yeah, HBO owns your ass. It’s a dream job. I mean, you people don’t want this to end, imagine how I feel. My accountant is crapping himself at the moment!”

If filming for season eight lasts until next summer, and an extra four or five months is spent on post-production, that puts Game of Thrones season eight on track for a 2019 debut. It’s like that old Tom Petty song goes: you take it on faith, you take it to the heart, the waiting for dragons is the hardest part.

