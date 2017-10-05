Here’s Why We Won’t Be Seeing ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 For Awhile

HBO

Game of Thrones season eight still doesn’t have a release date, or even a return year, but it will most likely be sometime in 2019, nearly two years after season seven. What’s the delay? According to Iain Glen, who plays the formerly-greyscale-inflicted knight Ser Jorah Mormont, it has everything to do with location. “We’re all starting to occupy the same territory,” the actor recently explained at Comic Con Stockholm, “we’re all starting to be in the same storylines and so they can’t [have two filming units] anymore.”

He continued, “I think this last season will take much longer to shoot because they can only use one unit because we’re all in the same sort of scenes.”

In previous seasons, Game of Thrones set up shop in Ireland, Croatia, Morocco, Spain, and Iceland, among other real-world destinations standing in for Westeros and beyond. But now that most of the main characters are together, and there’s no need to film North of the Wall now that the White Walkers have broken on through to the other side (“Hold the door”? More like, “Hold the Doors”), shooting will slow down. Filming simultaneously is impossible.

The rumor is that it will take 10 months to film season eight, or almost twice as long as normal (for fewer episodes, at that), but there’s some good news: the season’s read-through, when the full cast get their grubby hands on the scripts for the first time, is on October 9. So, if you’re foolish enough to try to kidnap Rory “The Mountain” McCann for the spoilers, now’s your chance.

(Via Radio Times)