CBS All Access

A hearty congratulations are in order for Game of Thrones. Not only does the pay cable “t*ts and dragons” showcase boast an impressive in-universe body count, but it also has some potential space blood on its hands.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Star Trek: Discovery producers (and showrunners of the post-Fuller era) Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg shared that the main characters in their CBS All Access series aren’t untouchable in terms of danger and death. Trek has snuffed out some folks before, but the survival difficulty is apparently turned up in this era of the show. According to Berg, the perpetual death parade on Game of Thrones is what’s sparked these sorts of stakes.

“Game of Thrones changed television,” she explained. “They almost made it difficult to fall in love with people because you didn’t know if they were going to be taken away from you. That show’s had an influence on all TV dramas that have come after it.”

Even with the prospect of death looming over major characters (including the officer that looks like a bit like Zoidberg), don’t expect a bunch of serial killers to burst forth from a malfunctioning Holodeck to f*ck Starfleet’s sh*t up. Viewers are being assured that death will be taken seriously on Star Trek: Discovery.

“Death isn’t treated gratuitously on this show,” stresses Harberts. “It’s not for shock value. But when it happens we want to make sure that people really feel it.”

So, uh, enjoy that future gut punch. Star Trek: Discovery is scheduled to debut on September 24.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)