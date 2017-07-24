HBO

On Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones, ‘Stormborn‘, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) continues to plot her conquest of Westeros, Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) finally get busy, Sam (John Bradley) continues to get up to disgusting adventures in the Citadel, and Arya (Maisie Williams) briefly reunited with her long lost direwolf before Nymeria basically told her “girl, bye.”

However, the episode’s major moment came at the very end, with Euron Greyjoy’s (Pilou Asbæk) forces destroying Dany’s fleet, killing most of the Sand Snakes and taking Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan) and Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) as hostages. Theon’s (Alfie Allen) PTSD came back to haunt him as well, motivating him to abandon his sister and the cause. No one ever said that war was easy, but Dany is definitely going to be left scrambling after this massive defeat. As we look ahead to next week’s episode, here are a few moments that will definitely stick with viewers.

“Conquering Westeros would be easy for you, but you are not here to be queen of the ashes.” — Tyrion Lannister

Over the course of the series, Daenerys has proven herself to be a conqueror, but not necessarily a successful ruler. If she is going to claim and actually keep the Iron Throne, she is going to have to move beyond the “I Have Dragons” power move and prove herself to be a long term leader. However, she is moving in the right direction by seeking counsel from Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), who has played the game better and longer than many. Despite her claims of being the ruler by right, Dany certainly hasn’t shown much concern for the people of Westeros, only a thirst for power. If anyone is going to be left standing after the clash between her and Cersei (Lena Headey), she is going to have to take a much different route than she has in the past. She shows recognition by repeating this point later on, but we’ll see if the Targaryen fire gets the better of her in the long run.