Getty Image

It’s been over ten years since George R. R. Martin announced The Winds of Winter and what could be the final book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series: A Dream of Spring. It’s been over six years since Martin shared a sample chapter of The Winds of Winter and said he would need roughly three years of writing at a good pace to finish what could be the penultimate book in his landmark series. Now we’re over a year removed from the show moving past the books.

This has led to pages and pages of internet speculation and questioning of what Martin is doing with his time. Some have even gone so far as to wonder if the 68-year-old author will live to finish the books (which was met by a hearty “f*ck you” from Martin). Fans are upset that Martin spent time writing episodes of Game of Thrones, editing anthologies and writing short stories (about the SOIAF universe) when he should be finishing the book series that put him on the map.

Now they think he might be finished, and has been for a while. When you look at the evidence, it kind of makes sense.