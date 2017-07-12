Fans Are Starting To Think George R.R. Martin Has Finished ‘Winds Of Winter’ In Secret

#George R.R. Martin #Game of Thrones
07.11.17 26 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s been over ten years since George R. R. Martin announced The Winds of Winter and what could be the final book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series: A Dream of Spring. It’s been over six years since Martin shared a sample chapter of The Winds of Winter and said he would need roughly three years of writing at a good pace to finish what could be the penultimate book in his landmark series. Now we’re over a year removed from the show moving past the books.

This has led to pages and pages of internet speculation and questioning of what Martin is doing with his time. Some have even gone so far as to wonder if the 68-year-old author will live to finish the books (which was met by a hearty “f*ck you” from Martin). Fans are upset that Martin spent time writing episodes of Game of Thrones, editing anthologies and writing short stories (about the SOIAF universe) when he should be finishing the book series that put him on the map.

Now they think he might be finished, and has been for a while. When you look at the evidence, it kind of makes sense.

Around The Web

TOPICS#George R.R. Martin#Game of Thrones
TAGSa song of ice and firegame of thronesGEORGE R.R. MARTIN

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 14 hours ago 3 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 6 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP