Gillian Anderson wants to make it crystal clear that this revival run as Dana Scully will be her last as America’s favorite skeptic dragged through hell.

Anderson, who’s recently parted ways with American Gods too, fielded questions during a Television Critics Association panel and confirmed she’s ready to pack it in as Scully.

“It’s time for me to hang up Scully’s hat. It just is,” said Anderson as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m finished and that’s the end of that.”

Pressed on why she’s getting out of the X-Files game, Anderson provided a perfectly understandable answer.

“Why? There’s lots of things I want to do in my life and in my career,” she explained. “It’s been an extraordinary character, but there’s lots of things to do and I don’t want to be tied down doing one thing.”

Chris Carter has gone on record saying The X-Files won’t continue without Anderson, so all signs point to the current run being the Fox hit’s swan song. Her co-star David Duchovny at least has a sense of humor about the spot this puts him in.

“I’ve tried to say goodbye to Fox Mulder many times and I failed. And they all went and did the show without me, so how do you like that?” joked Duchovny. “I’m feeling pretty pissed off, now that I remember.”

