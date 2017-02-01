HBO

How will people remember Girls — an often very good show that doesn’t get the credit it probably deserves — in 10 years? Will it be the race-based controversies? Or introducing the world to Adam Driver? Or the sex scenes?

It’s definitely the sex scenes, none more memorable than when “Brian Williams’ daughter gets her salad tossed.” That’s how Allison Williams put it, at least, in the Hollywood Reporter‘s oral history of Girls, which kicks off its final season on February 12. The whole thing is worth a read — especially for the part where creator Lena Dunham says, “No one would be calling me a racist if they knew how badly I wanted to f*ck Drake” — but the highlight is definitely Dunham and executive producer Judd Apatow discussing a sex scene that even HBO, famous for its televised nudity, said no to.