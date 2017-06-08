Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Mike Myers (Saturday Night Live, Austin Powers) is hosting ABC’s remake of The Gong Show, except he’ll be disguised in this creepy makeup and ABC is pretending he’s a 72-year-old British comedy legend named Tommy Maitland, whose made-up backstory claims he used to host “an Australian game show called Dingo’s Got the Baby, in which one contestant would be the dingo and another the baby, and a chase would ensue.” A dingo eating a baby is a horrifying reference to a death and a wrongful conviction in Australia, so that — along with the roasting of Will Arnett and bathroom references Myers made in his Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance — should hint at the type of jokes Myers and executive producer Arnett will be trying to get past network censors.

Sony is also playing along with the ruse, not mentioning Myers in their synopsis: