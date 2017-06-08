Mike Myers (Saturday Night Live, Austin Powers) is hosting ABC’s remake of The Gong Show, except he’ll be disguised in this creepy makeup and ABC is pretending he’s a 72-year-old British comedy legend named Tommy Maitland, whose made-up backstory claims he used to host “an Australian game show called Dingo’s Got the Baby, in which one contestant would be the dingo and another the baby, and a chase would ensue.” A dingo eating a baby is a horrifying reference to a death and a wrongful conviction in Australia, so that — along with the roasting of Will Arnett and bathroom references Myers made in his Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance — should hint at the type of jokes Myers and executive producer Arnett will be trying to get past network censors.
Sony is also playing along with the ruse, not mentioning Myers in their synopsis:
The Gong Show is back! Hosted by comedian Tommy Maitland and executive produced by actor/comedian Will Arnett. Every episode will celebrate unusually talented and unique performers on a primetime stage. A revolving panel of judges featuring Hollywood’s hottest stars praise, critique and gong contestants in one of TV’s all-time great variety shows.
I think they will air 6 episodes of this before realizing it’s a terrible idea. Or maybe they already know it’s terrible but the contracts are signed so why not air it?
It’s a summer filler show and likely fairly cheap to produce in the grand scheme of things. I was at the taping of the pilot episode. The producer / hype guy who talks to the audience before cameras roll straight up said it’s Mike Meyers in character. He didn’t drop character between takes either. A few audience members shouted “we love you Austin Powers” and surprisingly got zero response from Mike/Tommy
Oh, so that’s why he looks like Mike Myers.