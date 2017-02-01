Are Comics The Most Progressive Form Of Media?

‘Gotham’ Debuts The Riddler Costume And Starts Getting Real About The Joker

02.01.17 26 mins ago

If you weren’t watching the winter finale of Gotham, just know that it was bonkers. Jerome got even more Joker-like and thankfully survived, although he did get his face punched off before being hauled off to Arkham for some of that John Travolta / Nic Cage face surgery. Another thing (among many) that happened in this stuffed episode was that Edward Nygma thinks he’s killed the Penguin, shooting him on the same pier Detective Gordon pushed Penguin off of in the first season (GRRR, SYMBOLISM).

Now that he’s murdered someone on purpose, Nygma is ready to go full Riddler, as seen in the preview video above. He’s even got the first iteration of his costume:

gotham-riddler-costume_youtube

Fox

Riddler actor Cory Michael Smith told Cinema Blend he’s vying to get the character a cane, but first he has to become “someone who deserves a f*cking cane.” Fair point.

Meanwhile, Fox also released a video of Jerome actor Cameron Monaghan trying to talk about playing the Joker without saying he’s the Joker:

