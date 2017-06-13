UPROXX 20: Haley Joel Osment Wishes He’d Have Learned To Write Code

Haley Joel Osment is probably best known for his role in The Sixth Sense, which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. You may also know him from his roles in A.I. Artificial Intelligence and Pay It Forward. Currently he’s co-starring on HBO’s Silicon Valley as VR-developer Keenan Feldspar. Osment was kind enough to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire recently.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

A Sazerac with Bulleit Rye.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@dril on Twitter, @elephantnaturepark on Instagram.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or streaming queue?

Jodorowsky’s Dune.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

A classic steakhouse.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

The New Yorker, Harper’s Review, The Quietus.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“Massage Situation,” Flying Lotus

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Learn to code.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“omar hits barksdale stash house wire season 3 scene”

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Radiohead, Buenos Aires, March 24th, 2009

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Arctic Dreams by Barry Lopez

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

I’m probably most grateful for my parents making sure I finished my education, all the way through college.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

South Park

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Start off with a round of golf, then catch a Dodgers game.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Goodfellas.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

Dodgers, Lakers, NY Giants, LA Kings.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Le Bernandin in NYC

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Get Out

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Princess Leia

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

Jambalaya

