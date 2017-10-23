Universal

Fall is here and the holidays are upon us, which means you’ll need a break from the busyness of the season in no time. In between all of the family visits, pie making, and general merriment, you’ll need some streaming content to fill your relaxation hours, even if they’re few and far between. Luckily, HBO Now has you covered.

Lots of original programs are ending their seasons in November, including Vice Principals (which will wrap up its series’ run) and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. Fans of Rolling Stone won’t want to miss the two-night documentary event about the magazine’s history, and Jon Stewart returns to television for the first of his two comedy specials, Night Of Too Many Stars, for autism awareness. Tons of theatrical releases are also hitting the streaming service, like Get Out, The Lego Batman Movie, Kong: Skull Island, and Warcraft, as well as a number of films from the Fast & Furious franchise.

Get Out

No one knew quite what to expect from Jordan Peele’s directorial debut, but what they got was one of the great horror films of the last decade. By tackling real-world fears and cranking them up to a not-quite-so-unbelievable degree, Peele infuses Get Out with a creeping menace and sense of dread that will stick with you long after the final frame.

The Lego Batman Movie

While it seemed like The Lego Movie was the most blatant attempt to sell toys this side of the Ewoks, but it turned out to be a surprisingly hilarious and moving family film. Batman, a standout supporting presence, earned his own feature, and it followed in the footsteps of its predecessor by being chock full of wit, cultural references, and moments that may even leave you a little misty. I’m not necessarily saying it’s the best Batman movie since The Dark Knight, but it probably is.

The Fast And The Furious

It’s hard to believe that this behemoth franchise started out as a relatively low stakes movie about a rookie cop infiltrating a street racing ring while investigating a jewelry heist. It hasn’t always been tanks and gravity-defying leaps from airplanes. If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed by how insane Fast & Furious has gotten, go back to the beginning, when a family was just beginning to take form.