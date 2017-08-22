HBO

Summer is winding down, but HBO Now’s content certainly isn’t. Excellent television continues even though Game of Thrones is over, as Vice Principals returns for a second season and the hotly anticipated show, The Deuce, rolls out. Additionally, some huge theatrical releases are making their debut on the streaming service, including La La Land, Hidden Figures, Why Him?, Assassin’s Creed, A Monster Calls, and Traders. If you’re planning on catching some older films like Slumdog Millionaire, American Psycho, Dumb and Dumber, and Mamma Mia!, you’ll definitely want to catch them before they’re gone this month.

The Deuce

Two James Francos for the price of one! The Wire‘s creator David Simon is taking a stab at the rise of the porn industry in 1970s and 80s New York City in The Deuce, exploring the “rough-and-tumble world at the pioneering moments of what would become the billion-dollar American sex industry.” From a talent like Simon and a great cast, this is definitely one to add to your Must Watch list.

Vice Principals

It’s a shame that this dark and hilarious show is only going to have two seasons, it’s been a joy to watch Danny McBride and Walton Goggins duke it out as bitter rivals. As McBride’s Gamby recovers from his gunshot wounds, the two are now united against a common enemy in the school’s principal. Will they manage to take down Principal Belinda Brown (Kimberly Herbert Gregory) and bring Gamby’s assassin to justice? You’ll just have to tune in to find out.

La La Land

Thanks to the Oscar snafu, the notoriety of La La Land may have eclipsed what it really was: a light, enjoyable romance that proved that the chemistry between Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling was no fluke in Crazy Stupid Love. Sometimes you just want to watch two beautiful people fall in love, and La La Land is one of the best examples of that in a long time. Ignore the backlash and let yourself get lost in the jazz.



Here are all the titles coming and going on HBO NOW in September:

Original Programming:

J Balvin: Bruuttal (9/8)

HBO First Look: Battle of the Sexes (9/11)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle: HBO First Look (9/13)

Clinica de Migrantes: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness (9/25)

Felipe Esparza: Translate This (9/30)

Season Premieres:

Vice Principals, Season 2 (9/17)

The Deuce, Series Premiere (9/10)

Season Finales:

Sesame Street, Season 47 (9/2)

Hard Knocks ’17 — Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9/6)

Insecure, Season 2 Finale (9/10)

Ballers, Season 3 Finale (9/24)

Theatrical Premieres:

Traders, 2016 (9/1)

A Monster Calls, 2016 (9/2)

Hidden Figures, 2016 (9/9)

La La Land, 2016 (9/16)

Assassin’s Creed, 2016 (9/23)

Why Him?, 2016 (9/30)

Estrenos:

Al Final Del Tunel (AKA At the End of the Tunnel), 2016 (9/1)

Maquinaria Panamericana (AKA Panamerican Machinery), 2016 (9/15)

Yo Soy Un Politico (AKA I Am A Politician), 2016 (9/22)

Starting September 1

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, 2009

The Amityville Horror, 2005

Austin Powers the Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999

Body of Lies, 2008

The Crew, 2000

Dumb and Dumber, 1994

The Express, 2008

Ending September 30:

42, 2013

American Psycho, 2000

American Psycho II: All American Girl, 2003

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, 2007

Batman & Robin, 1997

Be Kind, Rewind, 2008

The Big Lebowski, 1998

The Blues Brothers, 1980

Blues Brothers 2000, 1998

Casper, 1995

Central Intelligence, 2016

Cocoon, 1985

Cocoon: The Return, 1988

Crimson Peak, 2015

End of Days, 1999

Grumpy Old Men, 1993

Hollywood Ending, 2002

The Huntsman: Winter’s War, 2016

Lady in the Water, 2006

The Legend of Tarzan, 2016

M*A*S*H, 1970

Mamma Mia!, 2008

My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002

Resident Evil, 2002

The Simpson’s Movie, 2007

Slumdog Millionaire, 2008

Straight Outta Compton, 2015

Urban Cowboy, 1980

Fantastic Voyage, 1966

Fried Green Tomatoes — Director’s Cut, 1991

Halloween: Resurrection, 2002

Head of State, 2003

Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008

How High, 2001

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, 2005

Keeping the Faith, 2000

Maximum Overdrive, 1986

My Sister’s Keeper, 2009

Scarface, 1983

Scent of a Woman, 1992

Sea of Love, 1989

Sex and the City (The Movie) — Extended Version, 2008

Stick It, 2006

Tron, 1982