There are a few things a memorable Golden Globes acceptance speech needs. At the top of the list, a Donald Trump burn.

After Jimmy Fallon managed to get a few digs in at the president elect during his opening monologue, Hugh Laurie took things one step further, trolling the entire Republican party when he graced the stage to take home some hardware for his role in AMC’s The Night Manager.

Laurie won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of a “psychopathic billionaire” in the mini series and, while giving his thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press Associate, the actor put Trump and his fellow Republicans on blast with, what else, some dry British humor.

After acknowledging that he may be the last man to ever win the award — Republicans and Hollywood just don’t get along and Trump would probably love to do away with the Golden Globes, because he’s never won one — Laurie went on to skewer Trump and the GOP by calling out their racist, fear-mongering tendencies.

“I don’t mean to be gloomy,” Laurie said. “It’s just that it has the words ‘Hollywood,’ ‘foreign’ and ‘press’ in the title. I also think that to some Republicans, even the word ‘association’ is slightly sketchy.”

If this is the final Golden Globes, at least Laurie walks away with the best Trump burn of them all. Jimmy Fallon, take notes.