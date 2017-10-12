HBO

[This post is dark and full of Game of Thrones spoilers]

Following the Game of Thrones season seven finale, there was a lot of discussion over whether Tormund Giantsbane had survived the attack on The Wall by the Night King and his recently resurrected ice dragon, and if he did, how? It seemed the answers were “he survived” and “he and Beric were on the part of The Wall that didn’t crumble,” but there wasn’t much proof.

Here’s the proof.

Kristofer Hivju, who plays everyone’s favorite fuzzy-bearded wildling, was spotted this week in Belfast, where much of the show is filmed. According to Vanity Fair, he was seen next to Ben Crompton (Dolorous Edd), which suggests that we haven’t seen the last Tormund. Good thing, too, because a character this majestic doesn’t deserve an off-screen death. Brienne is very relieved.

Also spotted in Belfast: Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke (now with more recognizable hair), John Bradley, Pilou Asbæk, Iain Glen, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Jacob Anderson, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. The cast has “been instructed to refuse to take selfies with fans,” according to a fan account, but HBO didn’t say anything about autographing napkins.