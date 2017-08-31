HBO

Jon Snow. Daenerys Targaryen. Tyrion Lannister. These are the characters we’re supposed to want to make it to the end of Game of Thrones.

But honestly, I’d sacrifice them all for Davos Seaworth to survive. Or Brienne of Tarth. Or Tormund Giantsbane. That’s why I was so worried at the end of the season seven finale. An ice dragon blasting the mystical Wall to smithereens, giving the army of the dead an easy path to the rest of Westeros? Whatever. But my boy Tormund dying? Nooooooooooooooo.

Thankfully, despite Tormund (and Beric) being on the Wall when the Night King and Viserion destroyed it, it’s unclear if they’re dead. Even Kristofer Hivju, our ginger-bearded buddy, has no idea what’s in store for him.

“I honestly don’t know,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It doesn’t look good, though, does it?” He later repeated, “I don’t know, I don’t know,” before adding, “Realistically speaking, if you’re on top of an ice wall and it’s many hundreds of meters tall… I was a competitive climber when I was younger, and that fall, I must say, it doesn’t look good, man. It really doesn’t look good.” But if that was Tormund’s exit from Game of Thrones, Hivju wishes “he could have whispered something into one of those crows’ ears before it happened. But, you know, when the Wall is down, they won’t need the Night’s Watch or the Free Folk at the Wall anymore. It’s a hell of an ending.”

It’s a hell of an ending for the season, but not Tormund’s life. If you watch the scene closely, he and Beric appear to be on the part of the Wall that didn’t crumble. They wisely ran along the top, instead of taking the stairs. That’s why director Jeremy Podeswa included this shot of the still-standing Wall.