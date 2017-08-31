A Small Detail In The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale Reveals Tormund’s Fate

#Game of Thrones
08.31.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

HBO

Jon Snow. Daenerys Targaryen. Tyrion Lannister. These are the characters we’re supposed to want to make it to the end of Game of Thrones.

But honestly, I’d sacrifice them all for Davos Seaworth to survive. Or Brienne of Tarth. Or Tormund Giantsbane. That’s why I was so worried at the end of the season seven finale. An ice dragon blasting the mystical Wall to smithereens, giving the army of the dead an easy path to the rest of Westeros? Whatever. But my boy Tormund dying? Nooooooooooooooo.

Thankfully, despite Tormund (and Beric) being on the Wall when the Night King and Viserion destroyed it, it’s unclear if they’re dead. Even Kristofer Hivju, our ginger-bearded buddy, has no idea what’s in store for him.

“I honestly don’t know,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It doesn’t look good, though, does it?” He later repeated, “I don’t know, I don’t know,” before adding, “Realistically speaking, if you’re on top of an ice wall and it’s many hundreds of meters tall… I was a competitive climber when I was younger, and that fall, I must say, it doesn’t look good, man. It really doesn’t look good.” But if that was Tormund’s exit from Game of Thrones, Hivju wishes “he could have whispered something into one of those crows’ ears before it happened. But, you know, when the Wall is down, they won’t need the Night’s Watch or the Free Folk at the Wall anymore. It’s a hell of an ending.”

It’s a hell of an ending for the season, but not Tormund’s life. If you watch the scene closely, he and Beric appear to be on the part of the Wall that didn’t crumble. They wisely ran along the top, instead of taking the stairs. That’s why director Jeremy Podeswa included this shot of the still-standing Wall.

HBO

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesTormund Giantsbane

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 7 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP