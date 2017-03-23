James Corden Emotionally Addresses The London Attacks: ‘Watching The News Today, I Felt A Really Long, Long Way From Home’

Today’s shocking attack in London is the latest in a string of shocking attacks on the west, including the horrifying attacks in France and the “lone wolf” attacks here in the United States. While the casualties were far lower in Wednesday’s attack outside of Parliament, the feeling is real and you don’t have to look much further than James Corden on The Late Late Show.

The host responded to the attacks with an emotional statement showing the impact that an attack like London’s can have when you’re several time zones away. It adds to the powerless feeling you already have and Corden did his best to capture that at the start of his show:

Watching the news today, I felt a really long, long way from home. When something like that happens in your hometown, you don’t have a feeling of being glad that you’re so far away, what you feel is that you wish you could be there with loved ones to stand alongside them.”

