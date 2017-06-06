Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Saturday, three suspects drove a van across the London Bridge then dispersed through the nearby Borough Market, wielding knives and attacking restaurant patrons before police intervened. Prime Minister Theresa May subsequently confirmed the attacks were terrorism, prompting reactions good and bad the world over. Noticeably absent, however, was none other than native Londoner James Corden, host of the American-based The Late Late Show on CBS. The west coast followup to Stephen Colbert’s Late Show has yet to respond to the matter, which seems weird since he’s bringing the program to London this week.

Never fear, for Corden will begin Tuesday’s inaugural London episode of The Late Late Show with a brief walk-and-talk along the rain-soaked streets of his hometown. “I’m so sad when I think about all the times since I took this job that I’ve had to open our show talking about such atrocities. Trying to find the right words to say is impossible because there are none,” he says in the clip, “but this time it felt incredibly close to home. All of our Late Late Show staff were out in London on Saturday night having a great time. We’re all staying in a hotel about two minutes away from where the attack took place.”

This is why tonight's @latelateshow from #LateLateLondon had no mention of this weekend's terrorist attack. pic.twitter.com/d9cTSTTlO6 — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) June 6, 2017

“We’re going to bring you the silliest, stupidest, most fun-packed shows we’ve ever made for you to celebrate London, Britain and everything it has to offer,” Corden concludes. “I’m so proud to be broadcasting here from my hometown. I’m proud to show off its beauty, its diversity and its stoic, British determination to let nothing or anybody stand in our way. This is not a country that feels afraid… It may be the worst weather in the world, but it’s still my favorite city.”

Corden, who previously offered his heartfelt response to the tragic Ariana Grande Manchester concert just two weeks ago, wasn’t kidding when he reflected on the regularity of such addresses. After all, he may find himself having to comment on Tuesday’s apparent terrorist attack outside the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris later this week. Even so, The Late Late Show‘s week in London promises to be just what distraught Europeans (and Americans) need right now.