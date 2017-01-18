Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s not hard to come up with an effective Super Bowl commercial. All you need is Gal Gadot and Jason Statham (in a turtleneck!) to beat up bad guys in a restaurant, and have the restaurant explode in a giant fireball and everyone dies except Wonder Woman, a torch-wielding Chev Chelios, and a random chef who was listening to music in the kitchen during the fight. See? Simple.

The ad comes from Wix, a free website builder, and was directed by Louis Leterrier, who was also behind the camera for The Transporter, Transporter 2, and the goofy magician movie Now You See Me. “We wanted to do something disruptive in terms of creative,” Wix chief marketing officer Omer Shai told AdWeek. “The ad shows that it doesn’t matter how disruptive the world is or the challenges you’ll face in starting your own business — we’ll be there for you.” That’s a lot of words to say: we wanted to see Statham and Gadot fight in fancy clothing. (Watch the spot again, except this time imagine the Furious 7 stars are in character as Deckard Shaw and Gisele Yashar. It’s fun.)

The commercial, which premiered on YouTube and Facebook Live, will make its televised debut during Super Bowl 51 on February 5.

