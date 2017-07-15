Will Politicians Ever Stop Taking Money From Big Oil? | UPROXX Reports

‘Jeff Sessions’ Visits Stephen Colbert To Discuss His Closed Door Meeting With An Anti-LGBT Hate Group

#Stephen Colbert
07.14.17 41 mins ago

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions made a closed-door speech to the Alliance Defending Freedom, a group that the Southern Poverty Law Center designated as an “anti-LGBT hate group.”

Unfortunately, and shockingly, the Department of Justice has refused to comment or release what Sessions said to the Alliance Defending Freedom, which the SPLC described as: “specializing in supporting the recriminalization of homosexuality abroad, ending same-sex marriage and generally making life as difficult as possible for LGBT communities in the U.S. and internationally.” But thankfully, “Sessions” made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to clear things up.

Obviously, it wasn’t the real Jeff Sessions. It was a delicious Keebler Elf cookie (it’s the obvious joke, but it’s got legs). Here’s part of what “Sessions” said:

“I do declare I am positively flabbergasted by the amount of homosexualizin’ I see in our country these dark days. We must return to our culture God intended. Men marrying women, having marital relations just for reproduction lights off socks on. Finishing with a firm handshake.”

Hopefully, this lights a small fire under someone at the DoJ, because they need to stop missing deadlines and turn over documents regarding Sessions’ meetings with Russians. Sessions is a busy guy, though, meeting with hate groups, hosting parties with Russians

(Via ABC/The Late Show)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen Colbert
TAGSjeff sessionsSTEPHEN COLBERT

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 8 hours ago
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP