Getty Image

Jermaine Fowler was named to Variety‘s 10 comics to watch list in 2016, and in 2017, we’re all getting the chance with Fowler starring alongside Judd Hirsch in CBS’ Superior Donuts as an energetic artist/donut shop clerk and as a stand-up comic opposite Pete Holmes in HBO’s Crashing, which premieres on Sunday.

Fowler was nice enough to take some time to add his answers to the Uproxx questionnaire series and to reveal that Lupe Fiasco has made him cry, Redman changed his life, and that he’d like to do the same for Nic Cage.



1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Pineapple juice.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

The Rock on Instagram and Aretha Franklin on Twitter.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

I don’t have a DVR. Smartass.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

I’m not answering this question during Black History Month.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Forbes, Fast Company, Box Office Mojo, Complex, Fandango, Jermainefowler.com.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“4r Da Squaw” by Isaiah Rashad. It used to be “LAXTasy” by Brandon DeShay until I updated my damn iPhone. I’m still pissed.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

She’s gonna dump you, don’t answer the phone!

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“is Kevin Durant a Deer?”

9. Dogs or cats?

I don’t think it’s fair that I have to choose. Though, if I had to…PITBULL PUPPIES!