Watch Jim Jefferies Rip Piers Morgan To Shreds And Tell Him To ‘F*ck Off’ On ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’

Managing Editor, Trending
02.11.17

Friday’s Real Time with Bill Maher saw Piers Morgan join the panel at his most insufferable. It’s not a shock that Morgan would end up being the worst thing about the show, constantly barging in on discussions and making most of the show about him at every turn, but it comes right in the midst of one of the most divisive political moments we’ve seen in years. Luckily Jim Jefferies was on the show to lob a few hand grenades right into Morgan’s lap.

hbo

Jefferies was the mid-show guest, giving Morgan plenty of time to set the stage by being himself. There weren’t many moments where guests John Waters or Karine Jean-Pierre got to speak without Morgan talking over them, so it’s all much sweeter when Jefferies tells him to “f*ck off” while discussing the Muslim ban.

TAGSBILL MAHERJim Jefferiesjohn waterspiers morganREAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER
