Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Friday’s Real Time with Bill Maher saw Piers Morgan join the panel at his most insufferable. It’s not a shock that Morgan would end up being the worst thing about the show, constantly barging in on discussions and making most of the show about him at every turn, but it comes right in the midst of one of the most divisive political moments we’ve seen in years. Luckily Jim Jefferies was on the show to lob a few hand grenades right into Morgan’s lap.

You wanna retweet this piers https://t.co/vCztPwMYbQ — jim jefferies (@jimjefferies) February 11, 2017

hbo

Jefferies was the mid-show guest, giving Morgan plenty of time to set the stage by being himself. There weren’t many moments where guests John Waters or Karine Jean-Pierre got to speak without Morgan talking over them, so it’s all much sweeter when Jefferies tells him to “f*ck off” while discussing the Muslim ban.