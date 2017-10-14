Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jimmy Fallon has had a rough time adjusting to the America following the 2016 election with Donald Trump as president. The Tonight Show host’s decision to mess around with Trump’s hair probably would’ve been a toss away moment during any other election year with any other candidate, but Trump had whipped up many into frenzy by that point and the battle lines had been drawn ahead of the vote. Fallon faced some severe criticism, almost as much as SNL for having Trump on to host, but his show seems to be suffering at a different level. The response apparently “devastated” Fallon, but it has also affected his ratings compared to his competition. Stephen Colbert can balance the fun pop culture moments with the political banter he perfected over at Comedy Central, Seth Meyers is creating the meaningful content that people seem to want Fallon to put out, and James Corden seems to be doing Fallon’s schtick at a different level at the moment.

It’s rough to be Fallon it would seem, something you get as you watch his chat with Willie Geist that will air on Sunday TODAY this weekend. As Entertainment Weekly points out, Fallon isn’t about to change his format to jump onto the anti-Trump train, mostly because he doesn’t think he can: