Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Valentine’s Day is supposed to be the most romantic day of the year, with the flowers and the chocolate and fancy dinner reservations and all that, but when all is said and done how many people actually do the deed? Or, much like New Year’s Eve, is Valentine’s Day just another holiday with a lot of build up that can only lead to inevitable disappointment? Jimmy Kimmel attempted to get to the root of this with another installment of his Pedestrian Question segment, by sending a cameraman out on the street and asking couples (or in some cases, singles), “did you have sex last night?”

Similar to when Kimmel has asked couples how many times a month they have sex, the answers run the gamut — only this time he adds another layer by pausing the reel and having the audience guess what the subject is going to say, and then asks follow up questions as to why they didn’t or if they did, how good it was, and so on and so forth. It’s certainly an insightful look into the love lives of others, and might make you feel better about yourself if you didn’t score yourself on Tuesday night.