Jimmy Kimmel’s Tearful Monologue On The Las Vegas Massacre Is Being Mocked By A Right-Wing Street Artist

10.05.17 41 mins ago

ABC

Last week, nearly 600 lives were directly impacted by a madman’s bullets which killed 59 people and injured over 500 more. In response, Vegas native Jimmy Kimmel addressed the lacking gun control in the United States and praised the heroes, some of whom gave up their lives for strangers, during his opening monologue. For the second time this year, Kimmel shed tears on his late night program. It was raw emotion after a terrible incident that hit close to home for the host, but now he’s being mocked by right-wing commenters for some reason after a street artist placed him on various ads throughout West Hollywood, calling his show the “Jimmy Kimmel Estrogen Hour.”

So in other words, he’s crying because he’s a woman, not because of his son’s open-heart surgery, not because of dozens of people getting killed, it’s because of… Hormones? This is more trolling than anything.

The artist also made mock Johnny Depp Crybaby posters, starring Jimmy.

Usually, satire makes people question the subject. What exactly is the subtext here? If people are happy simply mocking a man for crying over a situation in which a man amassed an arsenal to destroy as many lives as possible, one has to wonder about the state of the world.

