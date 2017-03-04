JIMMY PARDO FACEBOOK

Jimmy Pardo is a comedian and the host of the podcast Never Not Funny, which he’s been hosting weekly since 2006. On Saturday, March 4, he will host his 8th annual Pardcast-a-Thon, a 12-hour marathon webcast (video and audio) featuring a number celebrity comedy guests to raise money for the charity Smile Train. Jimmy was nice enough to take a few minutes to participate in our 20 questions questionnaire series recently.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

I’ve been sober 17.5 years… so I order an overpriced diet soda.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

It’s a tie… Laurie Kilmartin, Andy Lassner & Keith Olbermann.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

Too many back episodes of the new season of Nashville.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Pizza from Vito & Nicks in Chicago.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Rotoworld.com Vintagevinylnews.com

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Checking now… A-Ha – “The Swing Of Things” off their Scoundrel Days album

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Stay true to yourself.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

Uproxx.com

9. Dogs or cats?

Cats… I”m deathly allergic to dogs.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Chicago at ChicagoFest 1982 and Roger Waters -The Wall in 2010