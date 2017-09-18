Getty Image

John Fugelsang is an actor, comedian, radio personality, and political commentator probably best known for his work on America’s Funniest Home Videos and Coyote Ugly. Currently he is hosting Page Six TV, a daily syndicated show that brings the New York Post‘s famed gossip page to life. John recently took a few minutes out of his schedule to participate in our 20 questions questionnaire series. Check your local listings to catch John on Page Six TV.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Vieux Carre, but I deliberately mispronounce it; then search the bartender’s face for traces of disgust.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Comedians Eddie Pepitone & Frank Conniff on Twitter, Travon Free on Instagram.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

My DVR is like a hoarder’s house. It’s like 95% full. I still have the last 3 Letterman episodes and I can’t bear to delete them. Entire Seasons of Frontline & Star Wars Rebels, that doc about Brando, every Carlin special that’s been re-broadcast. I have a 5-year old so it’s heavily stuffed with Disney films; which I don’t mind, as they’ve done a good job of raising him for me.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Pizza, with enough garlic to scare away Death.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Expecting Rain, Rhymezone, Drudge.com (not the one you’re thinking), Sojourners, Mother Jones, Democracy Now, The Atlantic, The New York Times, Page Six. SiriusXM.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

That one song where the girl sings and then the guy raps.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Don’t be afraid, don’t hate anybody, forgive everybody and write every day.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Rick Perry eating a corndog in front of a painting,” which you should definitely not Google, ever.

9. Dogs or cats?

I live with one of each, and a kindergartener on top of it. On a good day I get to clean up the poop of 3 different species.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Leonard Cohen is probably #1 and #2, but then there’s Nina Simone at the Wiltern; Pogues & U2; Ray Charles with Cassandra Wilson; Springsteen and Neil Young playing with Dylan at Roseland.

The most special was The Concert for George Harrison at The Albert Hall with Clapton, McCartney, Ringo, Ravi Shankar, Monty Python, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Jeff Lynne & Billy Preston. I had been cast on the finale of this big network drama and had to sneak out of the country over a weekend to see this concert without the show finding out.