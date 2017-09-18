John Oliver Celebrates His Emmy Win By Calling For A Nonsensical Thanks Of D.C. Public Schools

#Emmys 2017 #HBO #John Oliver
09.17.17 37 mins ago

After winning the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series, John Oliver quickly thanked his writers then moved onto what he felt should be the main focus of the evening: “Like Dave Chappelle, I would like to unexpectedly thank D.C. public schools, because I think it would be great if it started trending on Twitter for no reason tonight whatsoever.”

The crowd laughed, but Oliver was being serious. He continued: “If you’re tweeting about the Emmys at home, please use the hashtag #DCPublicSchools.” He then thanked Oprah because it felt appropriate, then asked to be played off.

Meanwhile, the hashtag took off, immediately trending just under #Emmys as the most discussed hashtag on all of Twitter. Such is the power of a John Oliver request for nonsense.

The hashtag started out simply enough, with most just addressing Last Week Tonight‘s big win, but then it kept going. It’s bleeding into every tweet about the Emmys.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Emmys 2017#HBO#John Oliver
TAGSemmys 2017HBOJOHN OLIVER

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 days ago 8 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 6 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP