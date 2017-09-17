Saturday Night Live‘s after-parties have a reputation of being a wild, celeb-packed time. Interesting things happen when famous folk rub elbows with other famous folk as Saturday night morphs into Sunday morning. Mad Men star and reliable SNL host Jon Hamm shared a fascinating tidbit about a strange encounter he had at one of these post-show get-togethers.
Tucked into a New York Times profile piece on Hamm is the actor laying out what happened when he visited the SNL after-party that happened after Donald Trump hosted. According to Hamm, the future president and a former Fox News figurehead tried to go alpha on Don Draper.
“He was with Bill O’Reilly,” recalled Hamm. “They’re both tall dudes. And I’m a tall dude. And they both do that tall-dude thing, which is try to intimidate you. And it doesn’t work on me. I’m like, ‘I’m as alpha as you. Let’s go. You’re not going to chest-bump me.’ It was a very weird night. It was the shortest I’ve ever stayed at an SNL after-party.”
Donald Trump Jr., no stranger to trying to project an “alpha” type image, swiped at Hamm online for his view of events.
“Pro tip: If you have to tell others you’re an alpha… you’re not,” wrote Trump Jr.
Trump’s doing improv now and nobody seems to know what the hell he’s going to do next….including him. This is the first time we’ve elected a mentally incompetent to the White House who filled his staff with asylum patients on Day-passes. Should be fun to watch at least, especially those who voted for him and get what they deserve the most like reduced Social Security benefits, pitiful health care plan, NO health care plan, higher taxes to pay for a Mexican Wall….can’t wait.
Pro Tip: If your dad is still delusional/obsessed about the size of his (comparatively small) crowds, whining about his ratings, taking as many mulligans as he wants on his seemingly endless succession of golf games, and quibbling over perceived slights on twitter, he’s probably not an alpha male. Also, don’t say “pro-tip” if you don’t want to come off like you’re in high-school, Junior.
Also, that wannabe-macho intimidation stuff he does is laughable, the fact that he was born with the genes to make him taller so he’s going to purposefully loom over somebody, or use his tiny fingers to grip someone, like the French President, really hard when shaking their hand, it is ridiculous. Like if you want somebody to take you seriously as a man or a statesman, the height factor should be negligible in your reasoning. James Madison was like 5’3 and he wrote the Constitution and was a very good president except for the whole War of 1812 bit. LBJ was 6’4 and made the mistake of projecting his physical persona into his feelings about America vs. Vietnam and look where that got him.