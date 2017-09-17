AMC

Saturday Night Live‘s after-parties have a reputation of being a wild, celeb-packed time. Interesting things happen when famous folk rub elbows with other famous folk as Saturday night morphs into Sunday morning. Mad Men star and reliable SNL host Jon Hamm shared a fascinating tidbit about a strange encounter he had at one of these post-show get-togethers.

Tucked into a New York Times profile piece on Hamm is the actor laying out what happened when he visited the SNL after-party that happened after Donald Trump hosted. According to Hamm, the future president and a former Fox News figurehead tried to go alpha on Don Draper.

“He was with Bill O’Reilly,” recalled Hamm. “They’re both tall dudes. And I’m a tall dude. And they both do that tall-dude thing, which is try to intimidate you. And it doesn’t work on me. I’m like, ‘I’m as alpha as you. Let’s go. You’re not going to chest-bump me.’ It was a very weird night. It was the shortest I’ve ever stayed at an SNL after-party.”

Donald Trump Jr., no stranger to trying to project an “alpha” type image, swiped at Hamm online for his view of events.

“Pro tip: If you have to tell others you’re an alpha… you’re not,” wrote Trump Jr.