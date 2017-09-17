Jon Hamm Had A Run-In With Donald Trump And Bill O’Reilly That Brought Out The Don Draper In Him

#Donald Trump #Fox News #Jon Hamm #Mad Men
09.17.17 2 hours ago 3 Comments

AMC

Saturday Night Live‘s after-parties have a reputation of being a wild, celeb-packed time. Interesting things happen when famous folk rub elbows with other famous folk as Saturday night morphs into Sunday morning. Mad Men star and reliable SNL host Jon Hamm shared a fascinating tidbit about a strange encounter he had at one of these post-show get-togethers.

Tucked into a New York Times profile piece on Hamm is the actor laying out what happened when he visited the SNL after-party that happened after Donald Trump hosted. According to Hamm, the future president and a former Fox News figurehead tried to go alpha on Don Draper.

“He was with Bill O’Reilly,” recalled Hamm. “They’re both tall dudes. And I’m a tall dude. And they both do that tall-dude thing, which is try to intimidate you. And it doesn’t work on me. I’m like, ‘I’m as alpha as you. Let’s go. You’re not going to chest-bump me.’ It was a very weird night. It was the shortest I’ve ever stayed at an SNL after-party.”

Donald Trump Jr., no stranger to trying to project an “alpha” type image, swiped at Hamm online for his view of events.

“Pro tip: If you have to tell others you’re an alpha… you’re not,” wrote Trump Jr.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Fox News#Jon Hamm#Mad Men
TAGSbill o'reillydonald trumpFOX NEWSJON HAMMMad Men

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 days ago 8 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 5 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP